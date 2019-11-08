Two police officers shot dead in Kayole, firearms stolen

Unknown gunmen early Friday morning shot and killed two police officer attached to the Obama police post in Kayole, here in Nairobi County.

The armed thugs are reported to have also stolen the slain police officer’s government issued weapons, an AK47 and a Jericho pistol as well as a police radio during the attack.

According to a statement from the police, the two cops were shot dead at around 4am on Friday while on patrol in Mwengenye area, near the Saika Dandora Bridge.

Police Constable Joel Chesire was shot in the head while Police Constable Albert Abeere was shot in the chest and neck resulting in their deaths.

Police say they have recovered five spent cartridges at the scene.

Confirming the incident, Kayole OCPD Wilson Kosgey said they are investigating the incidents and will divulge more details of the shocking shootings as soon as possible.