Two police officers found guilty of killing colleague and two others

Two police officer who killed an Administration Police Officer and two other people in Kangemi, Nairobi four years ago have been found guilty.

The two, Constables Benjamin Kahindi Changawa and Stanley Okoti, were arrested after the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) launched a probe on the killing a bodyguard to the late Bamachoge Member of Parliament Joel Onyancha.

The officer, who were based at Dagoretti, shot corporal Joseph Obong’o Makori in the head and his two cousins outside M-Club and Bar in Nairobi’s Dagoretti, where they were buying airtime for their mobile phones.

ROBBERY SUSPECTS

Makori was killed after a barmaid alerted the two that they had spotted him with a pistol. The two officers had claimed that the three were robbery suspects.

IPOA investigated the case and recommended murder charges to the Director of Public Prosecutions, who in April 2015 concurred with the authority’s recommendations.

The authority welcomed the ruling, saying it is an impetus to the war against extra-judicial killings and other police excesses.

240 KILLINGS

“This milestone decision reiterates the independence and commitment of IPOA in safeguarding the rights of victims of police killings including serving officers as was in this case. This aims to bring to life Article 244 of the Constitution,” part of IPOA’s statement read.

The ruling comes a time when IPOA is probing more than 240 killings, with 18 of the deaths happening in the past week.

Under Section 25(1) of IPOA Act, the authority is mandated to investigate any death or serious injury including while in police custody, which are the result of police action or were caused by members of the service while on duty.

The convicted police officers are set to be sentenced on Wednesday next week.