Two poachers arrested with animal body parts set for use in witchcraft





Police in Kajiado county have arrested two poachers who were in possession of animal body parts.

Acting on a tip-off from members of the public, a multi-agency team led by County Criminal Investigations Officer Isaac Meme (CCIO) arrested the 23 and 24-year-old poachers with two pieces of ivory, lion ribs and teeth.

Mr Meme said after interrogation, the two suspected poachers said the animal parts were reportedly being ferried to Tanzania to be sold for use in witchcraft.

“We have managed to arrest two young men in possession of ivory, lion ribs, animal teeth and animal nails. Upon interrogation, they revealed the animal parts were being taken to Tanzania to be sold for witchcraft purpose,” Mr Meme said.

He urged members of the public to continue reporting such matters to authorities for immediate action.

In September, the multi-agency team arrested a boda boda operator who was found in possession of ivory products and elephant tusks with a street value of Sh10 million.

Following a tip-off, the multi-agency team waylaid the suspect, Dennis Maheli Alina, along the Nairobi- Namanga highway as he was ferrying the trophies on his motorbike to a prospective buyer in Kajiado town.

In August this year, police arrested five suspects with elephant tusks weighing 18 kilograms in Kajiado.

Nelson Wuantai Njiraini, who is a Deputy head teacher at a local primary school, Samson Ntinga, Francis Lakati Ngarua, Dickson Kirinkol and Emmanuel Kantet Swankei were nabbed by a team of DCI and Kenya Wildlife Service officers.