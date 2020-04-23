Two of 50 escapees from KMTC quarantine facility arrested

Two of the 50 people who escaped from mandatory government quarantine at the Kenya Medical Training college (KMTC) in Mbagathi on Tuesday have been arrested.

The two were are reported to have been arrested while having a drink in a local bar at Marurui in Roysambu.

Police say they were tipped off by Nyumba Kumi officials in the area.

The suspects were first taken to the chief’s camp in Roysambu as they awaited the police to record their statements.

During the arrest, police officers recovered a laptop, which they believe was stolen from the quarantine centre.

The arrest came hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta said that those who escaped from KMTC mandatory quarantine facility will all be arrested and taken back into quarantine until they complete the required period.

The President was speaking from State House, Nairobi, during a live address on national Swahili radio stations, Radio Citizen, Radio Jambo, Radio Maisha, Milele FM, and KBC’s Radio Taifa.