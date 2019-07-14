Join our WhatsApp Channel
Two Nigerians, Kenyan woman arrested over phone fraud

By Hilary Kimuyu July 14th, 2019 1 min read

Two Nigerians were on Saturday arrested in Juja for allegedly defrauding members of the public

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said the two Nigerians, who were in the company of a Kenyan woman, were arrested in their Witeithie house after a tip-off from the members of the public.

The detectives recovered over 70 assorted sim cards from various service providers, 10 mobile phones, subscriber sim registration forms, several Kenyan ID cards and Kenyan banknotes.

DCI said the suspects call random numbers claiming to inform their victims about a certain promotion, send them some money to entice them, before conning them of large sums of money.

Kinoti said the suspects rarely pick calls after conning someone or at times put off their phones.

The three will be arraigned in court on Monday.

Last year, 19 Nigerians were arrested in Umoja, Kasarani and Roysambu Estates for engaging in electronic fraud targeting Kenyans.

