Two more suspects arrested over death of activist Caroline Mwatha





Two more suspects linked to the murder of activist Caroline Mwatha have been detained by the police.

Mr Martin Mwangi and Mr Godfrey Otieno were arrested on Wednesday at Dandora and detained at Buruburu Police Station overnight.

On Thursday, a Makadara court allowed police to detain them for further 13 days in stations within Buruburu Police Division.

Their arrest brings to eight suspects in custody over the murder.

IDENTIFICATION PARADE

Police will conduct an identification parade of the eight people linked to the murder Mwatha as part of the investigation.

Detectives said the suspects’ phone data as well as the clothes the slain activists wore when she was murdered on February 6 will be subjected to forensic analysis.

Lead investigator Chief Inspector Joseph Wanjohi told the court that murder weapons used by the suspects will be analysed.

Other suspects in custody are Mr Michael Onchiri, Betty Akinyi, Ms Richard Ramoya Abudo, Ms Georgia Achieng Tabitha, Mr Alexander Gitau Gikonya and Mr Stephen Maina.

POLICE CLAIMS

On Tuesday, police claimed that Mwatha died while procuring an abortion in a clinic in Dandora.

Through a statement, DCI boss George Kinoti said the suspects were arrested over Mwatha’s alleged botched abortion and disposal of her body.

Her body was found at the City Mortuary on Tuesday six days after her disappearance.

One of the six suspects, Betty Akinyi, served a jail term in 2005 for participating in child theft syndicate.