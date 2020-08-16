Two more deaths as Kenya virus load surpasses 30,000 mark





Covid-19 cases in Kenya have risen to 30,120 after 271 more people tested positive for the virus from 3,746 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

According to statement sent to newsrooms from Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, sadly, two more patients died in the same period increasing the virus fatalitiesto 474 in the country.

The Health CS has also revealed that the number of patients who have recovered from Coronavirus in Kenya has also gone up by 686 to reach 16,656. Among those who have recovered are 626 who were treated at home through home based care initiative.

“I am happy to inform you that 686 patients have recovered from the disease bringing the total number of recoveries to 16,656. From the recovered, 60 were from various facilities and 626 from home-based care,” said Kagwe in the statement.

The CS also confirmed on Sunday that 268 new people who contracted the virus are Kenyans, with 170 being male and 101 female.

The oldest of the new virus patients is an 86-year old, with the youngest being an eight-month-old infant.

Nairobi yet again led in new virus cases with 126 cases, with Busia, Kirinyaga, Machakos, Narok, Kiambu and Kajiado also posting more than 10 new infections in the past 24 hours.