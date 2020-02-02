Two more bodies found at Tsavo West National Park

Two more bodies were on Sunday morning recovered by authorities at Tsavo West National Park just a day after four others were found at the same place.

According to authorities the victims were tortured before they were killed

It remains unclear whether the brutal murders happened in the park or if the victims were killed elsewhere and their bodies dumped there.

Makueni Police Commander Joseph Ole Napeiyan said the two decomposing bodies which were recovered on Sunday morning had multiple injuries and their hands were tied at the back.

The murders have raised new concerns from human rights defenders who on Thursday, during the release of a report dubbed ‘State of Human Rights at the Coast of Kenya 2019’, said more extrajudicial killings happened in 2019 compared to 2018.

Haki Africa executive director Hussein Khalid has called upon the authorities to investigate the cases with urgency and have the culprits behind bars.

“It is very unfortunate that this is happening. We are calling on the government to come out clearly and shed light on what is happening,” he said.

He said such cases have been on the increase, pointing out that youths mostly from Kwale County are living in fear.

Meanwhile, the body of a 28-year-old from Kibundani village in Ukunda, Kwale County was found on Thursday at the Machakos County Referral Hospital mortuary three months after he went missing.