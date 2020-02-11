Two more arrested in connection to woman’s murder inside husband’s house

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested two more suspects in connection to the murder of a woman suspected to have been killed by her husband and his brother in Nairobi on February 5, 2020.

The two are Wilson Mukhwana Wawire, a laboratory technologist, and Nicholas Otieno Onyango.

They have been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to kill Priscila Cherono on Wednesday night.

Their arrest has raised the number of suspects in police custody over the death to three.

Cherono’s husband Washington Ochieng Onyango is the other suspect who has been arrested.

Cherono was killed inside a rented house in Kioi area where she lived with her husband and his brother Otieno.

In an affidavit filed before the Makadara Law Courts, Corporal Nickolas Gikundi of Kayole DCI offices said Wawire traveled from Kaloleni to the deceased’s house to administer first aid “and for reasons known to him failed to report the matter to police.”

CAUSE OF DEATH

He filed the affidavit in support of an application to detain Otieno and Wawire at Kayole Police Station for 10 days.

But Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji ordered that the suspects be held for seven days and then be presented in court on Monday, February 17, 2020.

Corporal George Wamai on Friday obtained orders to detain Cherono’s husband until Monday to conclude investigations.

The two brothers were the last to be seen with the deceased before she was taken to Avenue Hospital at Greenspan Mall for treatment but she was pronounced dead.

The deceased had physical injuries all over her body and detectives believe the two brothers fatally assaulted her.

A postmortem has not been done to ascertain the cause of the death and mental assessment of the suspects has also not been done.