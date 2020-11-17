Two months in jail for Kangemi man who assaulted neighbour with camera





A man who assaulted his neighbor will now serve a two months in jail for the crime or pay a Sh5,000 fine.

King Junior Larri was handed the penalty by Kibera chief magistrate Joyce Gandani after pleading guilty to assault charges.

He beat up Catherine Wanjiku at Kangemi in Westlands sub county, Nairobi on October 26.

Larri injured Wanjiku on the forehead with a camera during a scuffle as she attempted to rescue another woman Larri was beating up outside the complainant’s gate.

The court heard that during investigations, police established that Larri had earlier assaulted Wanjiku but the same had not been reported.

He, however, claimed the woman he was initially assaulting had destroyed his stall.

Larri alleged that his parents had approached Wanjiku to settle the matter out of court but she played hide-and-seek with them, a claim she denied.