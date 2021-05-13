Two men found with bhang, fined Sh5000 each – VIDEO





Two men found in possesion of the outlawed cannabis Sativa drug, which is commonly known as bhang, in Kangemi have been fined Sh5000 each or spend three months in prison after pleading guilty to charges of possession of the narcotic drug.

Jack Ireri and Newton Ndung’u were handed the penalties by resident magistrate William Tulel of Kibera law courts after admitting the charges.

Ireri admitted that he was found with 30 rolls of bhang with street value of Sh2,100 while his accomplice had 15 rolls worth Sh1,200 on May 10.

The court heard that the two were found with the bhang contrary to the narcotics and psychotropic substances control Act.

The bhang was recovered from their respective pockets during a search by the police, after the arrest.

They admitted the facts of the case as read out in court by prosecution counsel Robert Ogalo.

In mitigation, Ndung’u, 18, told the court that he is remorseful for the contravening law and pleaded for leniency.

He told the court his parents separated and his father married another woman forcing him to leave the home following a fall out with the step-mother and has been living with friends.

Ndung’u said a well-wisher is helping him train as a mechanic but lack of money for food and rent has forced him into crime.

Ireri said he was training as an electrical technician but things got tough for him due to hard economic times after it became difficult for his mother, a single parent, to support him through the course.