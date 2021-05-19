Two men charged with stealing mobile phone

Stanley Kavandi and Joseph Mathenge at the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO: JOSEPH NDUNDA

Two men who allegedly snatched a pedestrian’s phone along Ngong road and attempted to flee before they were cornered by bodaboda riders have denied theft charges at Kibera law courts.

Stanley Muli Kavandi and Joseph Mwangi Mthenge were charged with stealing Silvia Akolo’s phone worth Sh40,000 as she walked along the busy road.

The two snatched the complainant’s phone and sped off but other bodaboda riders who saw them gave chase and caught up with them at Adams Arcade after they were stopped to observe traffic lights.

The riders accosted them and roughed them up before traffic police officers intervened, calling for reinforcements to rescue them.

The two were later taken to Kilimani police station where Akolo and witnesses recorded a statement.

They denied the charges before chief magistrate Joyce Gandani.

The magistrate freed them on a Sh100,000 bond each with an alternative cash bail of Sh40,000.

The case will be mentioned on June 10.`