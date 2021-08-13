Two men charged of violently robbing Tangaza University student

Shadrack Kimanzi and Mwalimu Hamisi at the Kibera Law Courts where they face robbery with violence charges. PIC: Joseph Ndunda

Two men who are reported to have robbed a Tanganza University student of her mobile phone are facing robbery with violence charges at the Kibera Law Courts.

They are Shandrack Kimanzi and Mwalimu Hamisi.

The duo is accused of robbing Valary Mukhebi on August 9, 2021, while she walked towards her hostel from Langata road.

Mukhembi was accosted by two men who stood opposite each other on the sides of the road.

One of them allegedly threatened her to remain silent while the other grabbed her handbag containing her phone.

They attempted to flee after the alleged robbery but she raised an alarm and bodaboda riders and members of the public pursued them and accosted them.

They were allegedly found with all the items they had robbed her.

They face charges of robbing her various soaps and lotions worth Sh1,450 and the phone valued at Sh11,000. The suspects denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua.

They were freed on a Sh300,000 bond. Their case will be mentioned on August 25.