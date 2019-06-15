Two lesbians arrested in Thika while making out in public





Drama unfolded in Thika town when two suspected lesbians were on Saturday frog marched by an angry mob to the local police station.

The two angered members of the public when they were spotted kissing passionately publicly outside Thika Arcade.

“They were kissing here as people watched, members of the public became angry and took them to the station,” Ms Lucy Wambui, a resident, said.

In a shocking revelation, the two told the police that they are in a relationship where the younger girl was the wife of the older one.

The younger girl lives in Thika and is a student at a local college while the older one lives in Karen, Nairobi.

The incident comes just a few weeks after the Kenyan High Court declared gay sex illegal in Kenya.

The case was filed in court in 2016 by three Kenyan gay rights organisations asking judges to declare section 162 (a) and (c) and section 165 of the Penal Code unconstitutional.