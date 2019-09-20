Two Kenyans in US charged with sexually assaulting mentally impaired woman

Police in the United States last week charged two Kenyan men in Minnesota with sexually assaulting a woman with mental and physical impairments.

Francis Ndegwa Kamau, 39, and Kenneth Wagacha Kibe, 37, have been accused of sexually assaulting the victim at the Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in March.

Kamau, was arrested in Minneapolis and booked in the Scott County Jail on August 8 in connection with third-degree felony criminal sexual conduct.

His arrest came three months after the county attorney filed charges against him and his accomplice Kibe.

Local media reported that police received a report of sexual assault from staff at the casino who told officers that a woman had approached casino security to report that she had been assaulted.

According to SWnewsmedia, the woman has been diagnosed with “mild intellectual disabilities, unspecified congenital anomaly of musculoskeletal system (right hand), seizure disorder, Post-

Traumatic Stress Disorder, and depression,” and lives in a group home for people with cognitive and physical disabilities, according to the warrants.

CASINO BUFFET

The warrants allege that on the afternoon of March 30, Kamau and Kibe approached the woman while she waited at the casino buffet.

The three chatted for a while before casino surveillance video captured them entering a hotel room for more than an hour.

The woman told police that when the group entered the hotel room, both men tried to have sex with her several times even though she told them to stop.

During a sexual assault exam at St. Francis Medical Center, the woman told a nurse that Kamau had told her he wanted to “give [you] a baby.”

Police say that Kibe, in an interview with the officers at the scene, admitted secretly recording a portion of the assault.

According to Prior Lake Police and court records, the warrant for Kibe has not yet been served, and he has not been arrested.

MENTALLY IMPAIRED

Both men are charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct for sexual penetration of a person who “is mentally impaired, mentally incapacitated, or physically helpless.”

Each charge carries with it a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, a fine of Sh3 million ($30,000) or both.

The county’s criminal complaint states officers found multiple videos of the alleged assault and a text conversation about the victim on the men’s phones.

Kamau initially denied being involved in the assault. When officers told him that Kibe had a video of him on top of the woman, he reversed course and said that she was “enticing them” and that they were not “too serious (about) having sex,” police said.

Both men told police that they noticed the woman had a limp but did not realize that she had any cognitive disabilities.

Officers found and photographed “blood or other bodily fluid” and a condom wrapper on the bed sheets of the room.

His first court appearance is set for October 21.