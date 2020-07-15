Two in court for smashing police car’s side mirror during demo

Samuel Musyoki and Paul Githaiga in a police truck at Makadara law courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

Two casual labourers who smashed a police car’s side mirror during protests along Juja road on July 13 have been charged with malicious damage of government property.

They are Samuel Mbuva Musyoki and Paul Gichuki Githaiga.

The two were accused of willfully and unlawfully damaging the Sh5,000 mirror of the police vehicle GKA 227H belonging to Pangani police station.

The two were among the casual labourers demonstrating after they were turned away by national government administration officials hiring youths for the National Hygiene Program (NHP) christened Kazi Mtaani under the state department of housing and urban development.

Officers on patrol had sought reinforcement from their colleagues at the Pangani police station who arrived immediately led by the station commander.

But on arrival, they were pelted with stones by the rioting youths.

During the commotion, Githaiga is said to have attempted to snatch a pedestrian’s phone before the rioters descended on him.

He was rescued from the lynch mob by police and during the incident, the side mirror was broken.

The two suspects denied the charges before Makadara chief magistrate Heston Nyaga. They were freed on a cash bail of Sh10,000 each. Hearing of the case starts on September 29.

Five police officers including the driver of the police Landcruiser constable Joseph Soi are listed as witnesses.