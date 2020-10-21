Two ‘hitmen’ charged for issuing death threats to Met boss





Two men who issued death threats to Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) acting Director Stella Maris Odero via text messages were charged on Wednesday with threatening to kill.

Mr David Ngugi and Mr Samuel Githinji Wambui had, in the said text messages, told Ms Odero to vacate the post and opt for early retirement or seek transfer from the department.

The two were charged with threatening to kill Ms Odero on October 4 and 8 as they demanded Sh500,000 to postpone her death.

They were reportedly to execute the murder plot on October 20, according to their threatening messages to Ms Odero but police arrested them before then.

In their texts to Ms Odero, the suspects claimed to have been paid to kill her for allegedly frustrating her juniors while in another message they demanded her resignation and “to stop disturbing other employees.”

The two denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Renee Kitangwa of Kibera law courts and were freed on a Sh500,000 bond with a surety of similar amount.

The case will be mentioned on November 11.