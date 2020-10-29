Two held for aiding Ugandan to steal six-month-old baby





The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is holding two people suspected to have assisted a Ugandan national to steal a six-month-old baby from his neighbor and friend in Utawala, Nairobi.

The suspects are Mr Isaac Omwonga Doctor and Ms Lorin Akinyi.

Detective corporal Wilson Mutua Nzioka of Nairobi Area DCI offices obtained orders at Kibera law courts to detain them at Capitol Hill police station until November 4 to conduct an investigation.

Mr. Nzioka said he was investigating a case of stealing contrary to section 174 (1) b of the penal code and conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to section 393 of the penal code among other offences reported by Ms Pauline Ilenje who lost the child on October 21.

Ms Ilenje reported that her neighbor requested to babysit for her after she found her washing while the child was still wrapped on her back.

She gave the child to the neighbor and continued washing. She later went outside to look for the neighbor and could neither find her nor her baby.

Ms Ilenje mobilised other neighbours who mounted a search for both the neighbor and the child. She was not in her house and the baby could not be found.

Investigations commenced after the matter was reported to police and established that the missing suspect was a Ugandan national living in Nairobi.

Her phone was later traced to Port Victoria near the Kenya Uganda border.

In an affidavit filed at the court, Mr Nzioka said the two suspects are in possession of crucial information about the suspect who had already crossed into her country.

The detective said he needed to hold the two suspects to assist in tracing the suspect and recover the stolen child.

The ongoing investigations include forensic analysis of the suspects’ phones obtaining mobile call data records and identification parade and collection of relevant documentary evidence from the two suspects.

Senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua granted the orders.