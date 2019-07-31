Two handed 25 years jail terms for vandalizing Kenya Power transformers

Two vandals have been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment each after being found guilty of stealing and vandalizing transformers.

The sentencing by the Mumias court has no provision for fine.

According to a press release by Kenya Power Company, the two Yusuf Khayongo Mwongo alias (Yaya) and Razaq Washiali alias (Patty) were found guilty of stealing and vandalizing two transformers at Lushea and Masanda area within Kakamega County.

“They were arraigned before Senior Principal Magistrate’ court at Mumias law courts yesterday where they were charged with the counts of stealing of the two transformer contrary to section 268(1) of the penal code, vandalism of two transformer contrary to section 64(4) (b) of the energy Act 2006 and sabotage contrary to section 343 of the penal code,” read the statement.

VANDALISM

In January this year, two vandals were sentenced to 11 years and 18 years of imprisonment respectively for vandalizing transformers and stealing up to 820 litres of transformer oil in Uasin Gishu.

Wesley Rotich and James Ngondoli, were found guilty of vandalizing a 100KVA transformer and stealing 420 litres of transformer oil in Kapseret area on the 4 and 5 June 2017.

Kenya Power’s Security Services Manager Maj. Geoffery Kigen (Rtd.) welcomed the sentence saying the court ruling was a boast in their work to stamp out the vandals.

“We will not relent in the war against vandalism, illegal power connection and other crimes that undermine the quality of power supply to our customers and pose danger to electricity consumers,” he said.