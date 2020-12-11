Join our Telegram Channel
Two foreigners arrested at JKIA with heroin worth Sh4 million

By Amina Wako December 11th, 2020 1 min read

Detectives from Anti-Narcotics Unit on Thursday evening arrested two Lithuanian nationals at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) who were found with heroin valued at Sh4 million.

The two kilograms of heroin was confiscated from their travel bags during the procedural search on travellers’ belongings.

According to reports from DCI, the two Lithuanians; Stendelis Rokas and Brencius Karolis, aged 20 and 30 respectively, had concealed the heroin at the false bottoms of their suitcases.

The two are both being held in police custody as suspected traffickers in narcotics and they will be arraigned in Nairobi after police conclude their investigation.

In October, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers at the JKIA seized concealed heroin and bhang being smuggled through an international courier service provider.

KRA then said the heroin was on transit from Juba in South Sudan to Cambodia, while the cannabis sativa was from Kasese in Uganda and destined for France.

The illegal drugs were detected by the non-intrusive scanners at the airport.

The authority said both consignments were seized separately and placed in the custody of the anti-narcotics unit but did not indicate exactly when the drugs were impounded.

