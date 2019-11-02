Two ex-G4S staff arrested for stealing Sh6.5m from ATM 5 years ago

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Friday arrested two former employees of G4S for stealing Sh6.5 ($64,000) five years ago.

A statement from the DCI said the two were tasked with replenishing an ATM on December 26, 2014 but instead disappeared with the money and went into hiding.

“John Wahome and Lawrence Kefa Kimotho wanted for the offence of stealing USD 64,000 that they were assigned to replenish an ATM were today (Friday) arrested by DCI detectives at Kahuho and Juja areas,” read the statement in part.

According to the DCI, the suspects, after taking the loot switched off their mobile phones and went into hiding.

FURTHER INVESTIGATIONS

“They are in our custody and will be arraigned on Monday. Further investigations are ongoing,” DCI said.

In 2017, police arrested four G4S staff after a total of Sh580, 000 was stolen from the Faulu Bank along Ngong Road on Sunday morning.

Investigations revealed that the alarm went off at around 2am and the backup team from the security firm went to the bank. They later left without reporting anything.

In April this year, five Barclays Bank staff and G4S guards were arrested over Sh11 million Easter robbery.

The robbers had allegedly stolen Sh11 million from four ATMs belonging to Barclays Bank in Nairobi over the Easter weekend.

Detectives from DCI, who took over the case, detained five employees from the bank and G4S security group.

Last month, three police officers and two prison warders were arrested while allegedly stealing from an ATM in Machakos.

A guard stationed at KCB bank in Machakos requested for assistance after he saw suspicious people at the bank’s ATM.