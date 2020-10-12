Two ex-convicts linked to spate of violent robberies gunned down





Detectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Sunday night gunned down two ex-convicts in Meru.

In a tweet, DCI said the ex-convicts have been captured on CCTV footage numerous times engaging in violent robberies.

The detectives acted following public outcry from mobile money business operators over repeated robberies in the area.

“Two robbery with violence suspects who have been captured on CCTV footage numerous times in active violent robberies within Meru County were last night gunned down in a shootout with DCI detectives,” DCI tweeted.

Two Robbery with Violence suspects who have been captured on cctv footages numerous times in active violent robberies within Meru County were last night gunned down in a shootout with @DCI_Kenya Detectives, where a Patchet submachine gun they’ve been using was also recovered. pic.twitter.com/n0XZJnTiDC — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) October 12, 2020

“Manhunt for the criminals was launched by a select team of DCI and Meru-based detectives following a public outcry mainly from mobile money operators, with the team maintaining a sharp lookout for the suspects,” DCI added.

According to the DCI, the suspects who riding on a motorcycle with concealed number plates were gunned down in Makutano area in Meru after they defied police order to surrender.

The suspects engaged the police in shootout leading to the death of the two suspects while an accomplice escaped.

A Patchet submachine gun was recovered from the slain gangsters.