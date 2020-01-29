Two dead after lorry hits trailer in Salgaa

Two people died on Wednesday morning after their canter lorry hit a trailer at Migaa near Salgaa town along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

According to police at the scene, the canter, which was carrying maize, was headed to Nakuru from Eldoret when the accident happened.

Confirming the accident, Officer in Charge of Traffic in Molo James Gatara said the canter had three occupants – the driver, a turnboy and the owner of the maize.

“This morning at around 5am a canter lorry lost its brakes and hit the rear of a trailer. Unfortunately the driver of the canter and the owner of the maize died on the spot while the injured turnboy was rushed to the Molo GSU dispensary,” said Mr Gatara.

He further said that while responding to the emergency, a county fire engine also lost its brakes and rammed into the rear of the canter, seriously injuring one of the fire crew.

“The deceased have been taken to Molo Hospital Mortuary and we urge drivers to be keen on the road and Alai make use of the crashing zones built along the highway in case of such eventualities,” he said.