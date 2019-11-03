Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

News

Two crew members escape unhurt as police chopper crashes at Wilson Airport

By Amina Wako November 3rd, 2019 1 min read

A police helicopter crashed meters away from the Wilson Airport runway on Saturday afternoon after it developed mechanical problems while landing.

The craft registration 5Y-SFA (Mil Mi-17 Hip) had two police officers – a chief inspector attached to the Kenya Police Airwing and a flight engineer onboard during the accident – but none was injured.

OTHER ARTICLES

Sources at the Wilson Airport told Nairobi News that the police chopper had landed from Garissa county and it was cleared for takeoff hours later after a safety check up was conducted.

This incident comes 5 days after an aircraft operated by Safarilink plane a local airline, skidded off the runway at Wilson Airport on landing from Lamu.

According to a statement by the airline, the airplane of registration number 5Y-SLJ skidded off the runway at 6:20pm after a tyre burst.

The Safarilink plane incident happened just a day after a Silverstone Air plane traveling from Lodwar made an emergency landing at the Eldoret International Airport after it lost one of its rear tyres during take -off.

The Nairobi-bound plane, which had five passengers and five crew members, was forced to divert to Moi International Airport in Eldoret where it was granted emergency landing permission.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Kanda Bongo Man, Mbilia Bel to rock Koroga Festival at Bomas