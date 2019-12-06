Four confirmed dead, 29 rescued in Tassia collapsed building

Four people have been confirmed dead following the collapse of a six-storey residential building at Tassia Estate in Embakasi East, Nairobi county.

This has been confirmed by Nairobi Regional Commissioner Wilson Njenga, who said 29 other people who were rescued from the rubble have been taken to Mama Lucy and Kenyatta National hospitals.

The Friday night update came as a multi-agency team comprising of official from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), the National Disaster Management Unit, the Kenya Road Cross among others continued with rescue operations well into the night.

Njenga said that a preliminary investigation indicated that the six-storey building which had 46 units came tumbling down at 8am on Friday due to structural defects.

The Kenya Red Cross has since erected a tent at the scene, where relatives of those affected by the incident can receive and provide relevant information to also help establish how many more people are still trapped inside.

“Psychosocial support services and tracing desk has been set up a block away from the incident,” said Red Cross.

It was not immediately clear how many tenants were in their houses when disaster struck.

The owner of the residential flat, who was expected to avail tenancy records, is yet to be traced.