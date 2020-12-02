Two clerks charged with stealing Sh990,000 computers from Ardhi House





Two data entry clerks at the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning will have to deposit a Sh800,000 each to secure their freedom after they denied stealing computers and their accessories worth Sh990,000 at Ardhi House.

Humphrey Wairori Wanyonyi and Pius Mutune Wambua were charged at the Kibera law courts.

They are accused of stealing the items between November 20 and 21.

They had been employed on September 22 as data entry clerks on a three-months contract each to help the ministry digitise lands records.

An AP officer guarding the offices noticed that some of the computers had been vandalised and others missing and reported to the ministry officials.

After a review of the CCTV footage in the office, the two were allegedly seen vandalising and removing the computers and the matter was reported to police.

Wanyonyi was arrested and some of the missing items recovered from his house in the Kware area of Embakasi.

Police also found an assortment of other stolen items at Wambua’s house in the same area.

They pleaded with senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki for lenient bond terms but their pleas were turned down.

Mwaniki told them to make the appeal for review of bond terms at their trial court later.

Their case will be mentioned on December 14.