Police in Kayole are holding two of their colleagues and a civilian for allegedly kidnapping a 60-year-old woman and locking her up for days.

According to investigators, the three picked up the victim near her house in Eastlands and later demanded ransom.

Police say the woman called her son and narrated her ordeal and he in turn reported the matter to Kayole police station.

Investigations led to the arrest of the three suspects. They will be taken to court after investigations are completed.

The two policemen are stationed at Railways police Division.

In Cheptais Sub County, a police officer was attacked and killed by five brothers after he and his colleagues went to respond to a distress call.

A police report says that the three had responded to a distress call of a 60-year-old man on Sunday night after his five sons started assaulting him demanding to know where their mother was.

When the officers arrived, they were attacked by the said sons.

The officer, who had head injuries, was rescued by his colleagues and members of the public and rushed to a nearby hospital.

He was later referred to Bungoma Referral Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

No arrest has been made.



