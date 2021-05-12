Two charged with violent robbery after bitter bar brawl – VIDEO





Two youthful men who allegedly robbed a man who tried to rescue a friend they were reportedly assaulting during a bar brawl were charged with armed robbery at Kibera law courts.

Kelvin Esembwe and Brian Murage alias Owino were accused of robbing Francis Kemboi of a mobile phone worth Sh24,499 on May 2 at Kangemi market and injuring him during the robbery.

Kemboi and his friend had gone to meet a mutual friend at a bar in the area but found him in an argument with the bar owner.

Other revellers numbering eight became unruly and turned against the man and started assaulting him.

Kemboi and his friend then intervened to rescue their friend but were overpowered by the aggressors who seriously injured him.

During the fight, Owino and Esembwe reportedly took Kemboi’s phone forcefully and disappeared.

But Owino returned to the bar allegedly with the two phones and assaulted Kemboi and his friend after they asked for their phones which he was still holding.

Kemboi reported the matter at Kabete police station and the suspects were traced and arrested.

The two suspects, however, denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki and were freed on a Sh200,000 bond with a surety of similar amount.

Their case will be mentioned on May 27.