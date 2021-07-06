Two charged with stealing electricity cables at Parliament

Francis Mwangi and Nicholas Kuria at the Kibera Law Courts. PIC: Joseph Ndunda

Two thieves who nearly cut off power at Parliament buildings in a bizarre vandalism attempt await sentencing after pleading guilty to the crime.

The duo, Francis Kuria Mwangi and Nicholas Mwangi admitted they dug up a 66KV – a high voltage electricity cable worth Sh60,000 which is property of Kenya Power and Lighting Company on July 3, 2021.

The cable supplies electricity to the areas along Uhuru highway and Haile Selassie Avenue including vital state installations.

Kenya power security officers on patrol found them red-handed while digging out the cables using a mattock, three spades, and using a hacksaw to cut it.

The two daring thieves admitted charges of vandalizing and theft of energy installations and infrastructure contrary to section 169 of the Energy Act.

They had dug up and removed 20 metres of the cable which they had cut into three pieces and packed it in manila sacks.

Mwangi and Mungai were also charged with stealing the cable which they also admitted before senior resident magistrate Sharon Maroro of Kibera law courts.

They pleaded for leniency claiming they have families totally dependent on them and particularly sought a non-custodial sentence.

Maroro ordered the probation reports be tabled before her on July 14 before sentencing them.