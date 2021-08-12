Two charged with possessing kitchen knives in public

Alex Mwangi and John Kamau at the Kibera Law Courts. They were charged with being in possession with kitchen knives in public with intent to commit a crime. PIC: Joseph Ndunda

Two men allegedly found armed with kitchen knives off Limuru road in Nairobi were charged with preparation to commit robbery.

They are Alex Mwangi Kamau and John Kimbio Mwangi.

The duo was arrested by police at the junction of Limuru road and First Parklands road and the police say they were dangerously armed with the intention of robbing members of the public.

The police had received information from bodaboda riders in the area that Kamau and Mwangi were armed and were causing fear among members of the public.

They were arraigned at Kibera law courts where they claimed they were hawking sugarcane and police threw away their sugarcanes. The knives were available in court as exhibits.

The suspects were released on a cash bail of Sh30,000.

Their case will be mentioned on August 25.