Two charged with mugging, defaulting curfew order in Eastleigh

Two men who ambushed a man on his way from hospital and stole his phone valued at Sh21,000 and personal items from him have charged with theft.

They are John Mukabane and Brian Munene.

They were allegedly in a group of around 20 men who attacked Mohamed Farah in Eastleigh Section 3 at 8:30pm on May 25 and robbed him of the phone, National Hospital Insurance Fund [NHF] and ATM cards.

They are facing an additional charge of handling stolen property after they were allegedly found with Farah’s phone a Samsung J4 phone and KCB ATM card the items knowing or having reasons to believe they were stolen or obtained dishonestly.

Farah was on his way home after visiting his relative at Mediheal Hospital in Parklands when he was accosted by the curfew defaulters who robbed him.

Shortly after the incident, Farah saw police officers on patrol in a truck and stopped them and reported to them.

The officers traced the suspects and arrested Mukabane and Munene hiding at a building a few metres from the scene.

Mukabane admitted the charges before senior resident magistrate Steve Jalangó but Munene denied.

Both were released on a cash bail of Sh10,000 each ahead of their trial which starts on August 6.