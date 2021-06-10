Two charged with illegally connecting electricity in Nairobi

Henry Ongonga and Enoch Shihemi at the Kibera Law Courts. PIC: COURTESY

Two private developers who are alleged to have illegally connected electricity to their apartments in Lavington, Nairobi, have been charged with contravention of the energy act and handling of restricted energy equipment.

They are Henry Onganga and Enoch Shitemi – the owners of Muthangari gardens.

The duo was accused of stealing a prepaid metre valued at Sh4000 from the licensed holder – Kenya Power and Lighting Company.

They were accused of having stolen and used the device between January 1 and June 3 this year.

In the second count, they are accused of handling energy equipment or otherwise retaining the prepaid meter in the course of stealing, knowing it to be stolen property, or having reasons to believe it was not legally obtained.

The two were also charged with permitting another person to carry out electrical installation work without authority.

The suspects, being the owners of the premises, allegedly permitted Hudson Wanyama, who is not legally permitted as an electrical worker or contractor to install electricity to the apartments without the consent of KPLC.

They denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Esther Bhoke of Kibera law courts.

They were freed on a Sh100,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh20,000.