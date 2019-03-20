Two bank employees among suspects arrested over fake Sh2 billion

Detectives lead one of the sus[pects from Barclays Bank, Queensway branch, on March 20, 2019. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Police on Tuesday evening said they had arrested six suspects in connection to fake Sh2 billion found at Barclays Bank Queensway branch, that was stashed in a client’s safe deposit box.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the fake currency was in 100 US dollar denominations.

Police said the safe box belonged to one Dr Erick Adede who is being detained. Bank employees Mr Boaz Ochich and Mr Charles Manzi have also been arrested.

Others in custody are Mr Ahmed Shah, Ms Elizabeth Muthoni and Ms Irene Wairimu Kimani.

Barclays Bank, in a statement said the arrested customer had concealed the fake currency which is against the lender’s rules.

“The customer had concealed fake currency in his personal safe deposit box against bank rules and regulations which include restrictions of items that can be held in the safe deposit box,” said the bank.

It added; “The contents of personal safe deposit boxes are not part of bank deposits and are only known to the client.”

Banks offer clients safe deposit boxes to store vital documents such as title deeds, logbooks, marriage certificates, insurance policies, jewellery, foreign currency, educational certificates among others.

However, customers are required to make full disclosure of the valuables and banks retain spare keys for the boxes and are allowed to conduct inspection from time to time.