Two arrested with counterfeit cigarettes worth Sh 6 million

Detectives in Nairobi on Wednesday arrested two suspects who were ferrying counterfeit cigarettes worth Sh6 million.

The driver of the lorry was arrested by detectives from Parklands Police Station at Salgaa with his consignment of counterfeit products.

“Acting on intelligence, the detectives laid an ambush at Salgaa Area along Eldoret Nakuru highway where they intercepted a lorry registration number KCC 226V,” DCI said.

80BOXES Containing Uncustomed Cigarettes worth Ksh 6 Million were today recovered by @DCI_Kenya Detectives based at Parklands. Acting on Intelligence, the detectives laid an ambush at Salgaa Area along Eldoret-Nakuru highway where they Intercepted a Lorry Reg. No. KCC 226V…, pic.twitter.com/z6zvBqPBmp — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 3, 2020

The detectives also arrested the owner of the lorry identified as Joseph King’ori Mikamati.

The police said they are in pursuit of two more lorries are believed to have been loaded with more counterfeit cigarettes in Busia.