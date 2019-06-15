Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

HashtagNews

Two arrested with cigarettes meant for export

By Nyaboga Kiage June 15th, 2019 1 min read

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Parklands police station on Saturday morning arrested two suspects who were in possession of 200 boxes of cigarettes meant for export.

The duo, Silas Njoroge and David Wachira, are expected to be arraigned in court on Monday.

OTHER ARTICLES

“Detectives from Parklands yesterday intercepted an Isuzu Lorry ferrying more than 200 Boxes of Supermarch cigarettes hidden on the back side of the lorry at Luanda, along Kisumu-Busia road,” read a statement by the DCI.

The DCI added that further investigations had commenced which include verification by other relevant authorities.

“Suspects in custody as they await arraignment in court on Monday. Motor vehicle detained &cigarettes kept as exhibits,” the statement read.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Two lesbians arrested in Thika while making out in public

About the author

Nyaboga Kiage


Also read