Two arrested over knife attack on Mama Lucy Hospital nurses





Police have arrested two suspects over the Saturday night knife attack on two nurses at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital in Nairobi.

The suspects were arrested by police officers stationed at the hospital. A third one, said to be the patient taken to the facility, escaped and is on the run, police said.

County Commander Kenneth Murungi said the suspects were taken to Soweto Police Station.

“We will take them to court on Monday morning,” he said, adding they were searching for the third person.

Medical Superintendent Dr Musa Mohammed said the two suspects had accompanied a patient to the hospital.

“When they arrived, they found the nurse attending to another patient who was also in critical condition. An argument ensued as they insisted on the man’s treatment. When [the nurse] asked them to be patient, they attacked her,” Dr Musa said on Sunday.

Two nurses sustained slight hand injures and were treated and discharged.

CAUGHT OFF GUARD

Dr Mohammed said security officers, including those from the Administration Police department, were at the hospital, but that they may have been caught off guard.

“We normally have very good security at the hospital but the time and the speed at which the incident occurred might have caught the officers outside unawares,” he said.

“They however moved quickly to contain the situation and arrested the suspects who were trying to get away from the scene of crime.”

Dr Musa said the situation was under control and assured nurses, other health workers and members of the public of security, saying more officers were sent there.

“Our staff and members of the public have nothing to worry about. The security in the facility has been boosted … we can be sure that similar incidents will not take place in future,” he said.

Ediah Muruli, Kenya National Union of Nurses Nairobi branch Secretary, regretted that security officers at the admission area fled when the attack began.

“We are very disappointed and puzzled by the fact that security officers manning the area ran away when one of the assailants drew a knife,” Ms Muruli said.

‘CHASED NURSES’

“They even chased one of the nurses all the way from from the admission area to the maternity ward. If they cannot provide security for staff and patients visiting the hospital, we wonder why they are still contracted to guard the premises.”

Ms Muruli said the union would meet the hospital’s management and the security firm for an explanation on this.

“We would like to know how the suspects managed to sneak a knife into the hospital. If they managed to do so, what else can other people do in future?”

She added that the union’s officials had spoken to Governor Mike Sonko and that he promised security at all public health facilities.

“The governor assured us that he would beef up security in all the facilities. He told us he will visit Mama Lucy before the week ends,” said Ms Muruli.