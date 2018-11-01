Two arrested in Dandora repackaging ‘expired’ unga

Police on Wednesday evening arrested two people in Dandora caught repackaging expired wheat flour.





The two, Joyce Nyambura and Samuel Kamau, were arrested with several bales of expired wheat flour of three famous brands, namely Exe, Dola and Golden.

Police raided the house in Sirange area after a tip off from the public.

Detectives said the wheat flour had an expiry date of July 2018 but the suspects were repackaging them with a new date.

Last month the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) summoned Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) officials, clearing agents, transporters and the owner of a go-down after the recovery of more than five tonnes of expired baby diapers.

Detectives pounced on employees of the Mlolongo godown and found them repackaging and rebranding the diapers to conceal the real expiry dates, which ranged between January and May 2017.

Six workers found repackaging the products at the Eens Godown were arrested. Investigators said they are trying to establish if the godown, situated on Mombasa Road, has any links with a leading haulage company.

In September, suspended Kebs Managing Director Charles Ongwae was among several officials arrested over a consignment of substandard rice that was released into the market.

Police arrested at least 17 officials from Kebs, Kenya Revenue Authority and Kenya Ports Authority for allowing into the market substandard Thai white rice in December last year.