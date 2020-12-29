Two arrested for stealing motorcycle





DCI detectives on Sunday night arrested two suspects who violently snatched a motorcycle from its owner.

The rider had been attacked by two assailants along Juja road at around 9pm, leaving him bleeding profusely from a cut inflicted on his head.

With the help of a good Samaritan, the rider made it to Pangani Police Station where he filed the report.

Detectives from DCI-Starehe immediately swung into action and started tracking the two suspects identified as Melbin Amboka and James Gachie.

The motorcycle KMFE 620T was recovered in Kayole within Tumaini SDA Church area, a few hours after its disappearance.

“Two suspects Melbin Amboka and James Gachie, were apprehended and will be arraigned to answer to charges of robbery with violence. Meanwhile, detectives are in hot pursuit of a third suspect believed to be behind the spate of motorcycles theft in Eastlands,” DCI stated.

DCI added that the suspect is alleged to be in the business of recruiting young men to steal motorbikes at a fee.

“DCI thanks the good Samaritans who helped the victim & encourages other Kenyans who may come across victims of crime, to emulate their good example.”