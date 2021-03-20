Twitter tests YouTube link feature

Twitter is testing new ways that will allow users to play YouTube videos directly from the tweet.

Currently, a user is directed to YouTube when he taps on a link from the application.

But the new feature will play the video directly on the app and website.

Announcing the feature, Twitter posted a Gif to show how it works and wrote, “Starting today on iOS, we’re testing a way to watch YouTube videos directly in your Home timeline, without leaving the conversation on Twitter.”

We’re working on something we think you’ll love — Twitter Spaces! Still in test mode but rolling out soon. Here’s a peek at what everybody’s talking about… pic.twitter.com/KMXzmKzbDp — Twitter (@Twitter) March 11, 2021

According to The Verge, the feature will be made available to a very small group of users in Canada, the US, Japan, and Saudi Arabia.

“The current test on iOS will be a four-week experiment. We plan to take a look at the results and will scale accordingly,” a spokesperson told the publication.

This new test arrives alongside two others announced last week for iOS and Android that are intended to improve sharing and viewing media on the social network.

One test adds a “what you see is what you get” image preview in the tweet composer, meaning images appear in your timeline as they do when you’re drafting a tweet.

The company is also testing ways to upload and view 4K images on mobile.

Another important feature that Twitter can soon introduce is the Undo button. For the longest time, Twitter users have demanded an Edit button but CEO Jack Dorsey had made it clear that such an option would never be introduced.