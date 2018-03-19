Police officers on duty. PHOTO | FILE

Kenyans camped on Twitter Monday morning to protest the reduction of salaries for graduate and disabled police officers.

The National Police Service Commission last week reduced their salaries by as much as half, prompting mass exodus from the police force.

Officers who have already received their March salaries — paid through the Kenya Police Sacco — said that their take-home pay had significantly been reduced, in some cases by up to Sh26, 000.

Kenyans on Twitter said the reduction could increase corruption or significantly reduce the number of police officers owing to the resignations.

Reducing the police salary ,is the government telling them they can survive with system ya #KituKidogo pic.twitter.com/JKJ0jFG1uP — Daughter of Isiolo (@MbuthiaAmina) March 19, 2018

#PoliceResignationsKE Reducing police salary equals crime, corruption and increased harassment of the public by the police. — Mercy (@Merrycane) March 19, 2018

I like how Kenyan media houses are running with story of police pay cuts and that some go home with negative. The law requires that you cannot deduct someone's salary up to more than 2/3 of the salary. Unless govt is breaking the law — roi tueur` (@Lawi_Makori) March 19, 2018

Low pay would mean the police would look for other ways to fend for themselves and family rather than depending on meagre salary! Expect More bribes, crimes and public harrasment must increase! #PoliceResignationsKE — Lloyd Onyango (@lloydOnyango) March 19, 2018

I think we need to call out the govt on the police salaries saga. How do you reduce the salary of one of the lowest cadre of employees? If we dont challenge this decision, The trend might end up trickling to other civil servants #KOT — winnie muhia (@winniemuhia) March 18, 2018

#PoliceResignationsKE Why pay a police officer 15k salary then pay an mpig salary worth 500k.

So sad. — Unapologetic Jamnic, The Best Version Of Me. (@Jamnic_) March 18, 2018

Walk into a Police Station, meet a Cop who got zero shillings as Salary & expect him to give a hoot about your problem? Why are we such a selfish nation? The very person we expect to protect our lives & property is the least paid & now is even getting that pittance pay lowered? — Sandrah (@Sandrahnk) March 18, 2018

so police are resigning in large numbers after salary cut off, thought they had been promoted of killing kids, on record 6monts baby — salome (@Salomelugard) March 18, 2018





Latest Stories

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus