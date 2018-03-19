Police officers on duty.Police officers on duty. PHOTO | FILE
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI

Kenyans camped on Twitter Monday morning to protest the reduction of salaries for graduate and disabled police officers.

The National Police Service Commission last week reduced their salaries by as much as half, prompting mass exodus from the police force.

Officers who have already received their March salaries — paid through the Kenya Police Sacco — said that their take-home pay had significantly been reduced, in some cases by up to Sh26, 000.

Kenyans on Twitter said the reduction could increase corruption or significantly reduce the number of police officers owing to the resignations.


