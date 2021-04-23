Twitter launches full support for 4K images in tweets





Twitter users can now post their images in 4K resolution from Android and iOS smartphones.

The company announced the latest development through a tweet on the platform months after it started testing the feature.

This new ability was rolled out to some users in a test last month but, as of this week, is rolling it out widely to all Twitter users.

Whether you’re on an Android phone or an iPhone, you can now tweet high-res 4K images from the official Twitter app.

“Time to Tweet those high res pics – the option to upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS is now available for everyone. To start uploading and viewing images in 4K, update your high-quality image preferences in “Data usage” settings.”

Time to Tweet those high res pics –– the option to upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS is now available for everyone. To start uploading and viewing images in 4K, update your high-quality image preferences in “Data usage” settings. https://t.co/XDnWOji3nx — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 21, 2021

Notably, though, this isn’t the default behavior.

To unlock the full-resolution uploads, you’ll need to head into the Twitter app, then “Settings and Privacy” and “Data usage.” Finally, you’ll need to enable “high-quality uploads” for either Wi-Fi only or both mobile data and Wi-Fi.

Further, you’ll need to ensure the “high-quality images” setting is turned on to see the images other people upload in up to 4K.

The addition could have significant implications for photographers and artists in particular, with the capacity to now upload higher quality representations of their work.

And the same may also apply to brands, with more ways to communicate a more professional image of your work and products through your tweeted visuals.