Twist as Jowie sues state for ‘inhumane treatment’ in prison

Joseph Irungu alias Jowie has now sued the state over alleged mistreatment in prison.

In a suit filed by his lawyer Wilson Nandwa at the high court on Friday, Jowie sued the state and the commissioner of prisons for ‘inhumane treatment’ and is seeking protection from his claimed troubles in the prison system.

He is accused of murdering 28-year-old businesswoman Monica Kimani, who was found dead in her rented apartment at Lamuria Garden in Nairobi last year .

Irungu wants the court to issue an order for him to be escorted to the Kiambu police station to file a report and also be taken to Kiambu Hospital for medical examination and for the purpose of filling a P3 form.

The accused has also claimed that he was threatened with death by a man who physically assaulted him in the presence of police officers at the Kamiti maximum prison where he was being remanded.

Last week, Jowie was transferred from Kamiti to Manyani prison after he was allegedly found with contraband during a random search.

When his trial came up last month, he had pleaded with the court to consider freeing him on bail.

But he will have to spend his second Christmas behind bars after high court judge James Wakiaga said he would rule on the issue a day before Valentine’s Day come next year.

Jowie was charged alongside his then fiancée, journalist Jacque Maribe, over the murder of Monica Kimani but Maribe was released on bond while his bid for the same was rejected.

In the last hearing, George Kimani, a brother to the deceased, recalled details of how he had to break into his sister’s apartment together with the caretaker, gardener, landlord and landlady only to find her body lying in a bath tub.

The deceased was set to fly out to Dubai to meet her boyfriend- Yasir Mohammed, on the morning she was found dead.

The murder trial resumes on February 13, 2020.