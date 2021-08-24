TV journalist Ombija opens up on heartbreak





Forget his reputation as an astute TV journalist, Trevoh Ombija says he is single, for now at least, having ended a decade-long relationship with a lady he claims to have loved only for her to respond by breaking her heart.

The deep-voiced news anchor shared the news during an interview with the Star.

“I’m from a relationship that lasted 10 years. It is one of those relationships that were over, then they are back again,” he explained.

The journalist adds that after his former partner walked out of the relationship, he decided to bide time before arriving at his next decision.

“I actually took dowry to her home on December 5, 2015, then akaniacha. I tried forcing issues for a while. You know when you are dumped and then you try to insist that you can work it out. Ukiachwa achika. I have accepted and I am fixing myself,” he added.

Since parting ways, Ombija has taken his fitness journey to the next level as a form of therapy to keep his head straight following the heartbreak.

Early this month Ombijah shared a picture of himself at a beach in Lamu, shirtless revealing his shredded abs (six-pack) and well-built chest, a clear result of his works out regime.

The picture elicited mixed reactions on social media from his female fans who could not stop drooling of his torso.