TV girl claims Oliech dumped her after ‘big money’ move to Gor Mahia





K24 TV producer Paulah Mumia has sensationally revealed intriguing details of her breakup with former Harambee Stars captain Dennis Oliech.

In the startling revelation, the TV girl even suggested that the Kenyan football star who has just made his long-awaited comeback to the local game dumped her after sealing his much hyped move to league champions Gor Mahia.

The lovebirds reportedly parted ways last week after a 4-year public romance which spilled over into social media.

Oliech made their relationship public November last year during a gateway in Masai Mara where they documented their vacation and shared pictures online.

At about the time this split happened, the 33-year old football star penned a record deal (by Kenyan standards) with Gor Mahia believed to be worth Sh8.5 million over the next two years.

DISPARAGING REMARKS

But instead of toasting to Oliech’s change in fortune, the relationship troubles were publicly exposed with Paulah going the Lillian Muli way on social media, by branding the former France-based striker ‘useless’.

“Some men are very useless. You will take care of them when they are broke but when they get the money they look for whores,” she said in a post which she later deleted.

She kept posting more disparaging remarks about Oliech on social media which only confirmed that indeed there was trouble in paradise.

“Other men are busy investing you are busy investing in women. What a shame you are. Its 2019 and I’am just done with your sh*t go away. I have persevered you for a long time. Not anymore. Just because you started earning…” one of the posts read.

And after all the drama Paulah has now come out publicly to confirm that she has parted ways with Oliech.

OLIECH’S COMEBACK

“I can’t talk about anything to do with that guy (Oliech). I’m done. I’m now focusing on my life. I respect what we had together. But I’m now focusing on my life and being around those who care more,” Paulah was quoted by Nairobian.

However, in making the revelation Paulah took a more conciliatory tone by wishing the former Kenyan international well in his career.

“Despite everything, he is a great man with a marvelous heart. Returning to football is a great idea to keep him busy and is something he likes doing. He wont disappoint,” she said.

Meanwhile, in the midst of this storm, Oliech made the best possible start in the Kenyan Premier League by scoring the winning goal on his second appearance for Gor Mahia against Posta Rangers at Kasarani on Wednesday.