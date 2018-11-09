TV anchor Lilian Muli steps out with father of her second baby

Citizen TV anchor Lilian Muli stepped out with the father of her second born son for a public outing, giving her fans a rare glimpse of the couple together.

Ms Muli shared a picture of herself inside a helicopter while heading to Kisii county.

Although her pictures do not capture her baby daddy Jared Nevaton, other pictures of the trip have surfaced online that include him.

In one of the pictures, she stands next to Mr Nevaton as other officials of Kisii county government look on.

Mr Nevaton is the owner of Shabana Football Club.

The sassy TV anchor divorced her husband Njuguna Kanene two years ago after seven years of marriage. They had a son together.