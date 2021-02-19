Tuyisenge calls off wedding over Covid-19 fears





It is official. Former Gor Mahia forward Jacques Tuyisenge is taken.

The Rwandan striker recently proposed to his long-term friend girlfriend Jordin in what appeared to be a private ceremony littered with smiles.

In pictures seen by Nairobi News, the media-shy Tuyisenge who now plies his trade at Rwanda’s Patriotic Army (APR) football club in his home country is seen going on one knee and handing his wife to be the engagement ring. He is donning a white top and matching trousers. His better half appears surprised and excited.

The ceremony reportedly took place at the player’s rural home in Bugesera, the outskirts of Kigali town.

And in a related development, a Rwandan vernacular publication named Isimbi reports the Rwanda national team player has temporarily called off his wedding owing to the tight government restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Kigali has been on a government-imposed lockdown for the past month with residents restricted from moving in and out of the capital or even going to work.

Football activities have been suspended.

Tuyisenge became the most expensive signing in Kenyan football history when he joined Gor Mahia from Rwanda’s Police for Sh4 million in 2016.

After three successful seasons at the club in which he won the Kenyan Premier League title and also led the team to the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup, he was sold to Angolan club Petro Atletico for a reported Sh15 million.

He was part of the APR team that lost to Gor in the preliminaries of the 2020/2021 Caf Champions League.