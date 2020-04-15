Tuju: Some Jubilee leaders are hiring bloggers to spread propaganda

Jubilee secretary general Raphael Tuju has accused some senior members of the party of hiring bloggers to spread propaganda about the party on social media.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Tuju lamented that the same party members had opted to air their grievances in public instead of solving them within the party.

“The only matter of concern is that social media was supposedly chosen by some leaders to air their grievances while they do have at their disposal other internal channels of communication,” noted Tuju.

Deputy President William Ruto has led dozens of high profile politicians in the party in protesting on social media over a reported take-over of the political party.

“We say supposedly because what we have seen in the social media may have come from some false or parody accounts of such high-ranking individuals. Some of those high-ranking officials are on record as having always advised or insisted that internal party matters should strictly be settled using Party internal dispute resolution mechanisms,” he added.

And in a related development, the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu admitted she had received more than 100 letters of protest ahead of her ruling on the bonafide leadership of the ruling party later this week.

“I have received more than 100 letters protesting the proposed changes in the Jubilee National Management committee. I will state the next course of action after my office has gone through all the letters,” she explained.

Jubilee forwarded to the registrar names of five people to the National Management Committee to replace three others who left but the DP opposed the move saying he was not consulted.

Bitter wars have played out in the ruling party pitting leaders allied to Ruto against those opposed to his 2022 presidential bid, this has split the party right in the middle.