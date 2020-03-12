Tuju: My lungs collapsed after accident

Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju on Thursday narrated his ordeal after he was flown to the United Kingdom for specialised treatment following an accident on February 12.

Mr Tuju, who jetted back into the country on Saturday aboard a Kenya Airways flight from London where he stayed for two weeks, said that he suffered 13 broken ribs and three crushed vertebrae.

In addition, he also suffered head and neck injuries as well as a dislocated knee.

“My lung had collapsed because of the rib injuries and the doctors had to make the life and death decision by removing the life support system so that I would go for specialised treatment in London,” he said.

He said that the pain was excruciating, “I have many enemies in Kenya and around the world, but I would never wish anyone that kind of pain. To come out of that it is a miracle from God.”

He thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta and all Kenyans of goodwill who wished him a quick recovery. He says now that he will concentrate on physiotherapy so that he can get back on his feet fully.

Mr Tuju was involved in an accident near Kijabe on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway as he was heading to former President Daniel arap Moi’s burial in Kabarak, Nakuru County.

He was rushed to Kijabe Hospital and then airlifted to Karen Hospital in Nairobi later that afternoon before being flown to UK a week later.