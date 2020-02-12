Tuju involved in road accident on his way to Moi’s burial

Cabinet Secretary without portfolio and Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju was on Wednesday morning involved in a road accident on his way to the late President Daniel arap Moi’s funeral in Kabarak.

The accident occurred at the Magina area on the Nakuru-Nairobi highway when his vehicle was involved in a head on collision with a 14 seater matatu.

ACCIDENT SCENE

Photos from the accident scene show the black Prado vehicle badly damaged from the front after hitting the matatu.

According to police reports the matatu was avoiding another vehicle ahead that had stopped abruptly when it collided with Tuju’s vehicle.

Tuju’s driver sustained a fractured hand while his bodyguard had bruises.

Several passengers who were in the matatu were also injured and rushed to the Kijabe Mission Hospital.

According to sources, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed was among the first responders and she helped in evacuating Tuju.

RUSHED TO HOSPITAL

Tuju was rushed to Kijabe Mission Hospital with reports indicating that he is due to be airlifted to Nairobi.

But according to doctors at the hospital, Tuju can not be airlifted just yet because of his condition.

His family is reported to have already left Wilson Airport for Kijabe Hospital.

The Government Spokesperson Col (rtd) Cyrus Oguna told Nairobi News that Tuju is in a stable condition and only complained of chest pain.

At the time of the accident Tuju was in the company of his driver and bodyguard.

Police have not yet released a comprehensive statement on the accident.