Tuju eats his words and rubber stamps Mariga’s candidature – PHOTOS

Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju appears to have finally decided to endorse a McDonald Mariga candidature in the forthcoming Kibra by-election.

On Tuesday, Tuju officially cleared the former Kenyan international football star to contest for the mini-poll on the ruling party’s ticket and presented him with the certificate.

“We wish you all the best at the battleground and we will support you,” said Tuju.

This latest move appears to represent a significant shift after Tuju had initially disowned a letter bearing his signature which had endorsed a Mariga candidature.

It is widely believed Mariga’s candidature is backed by Deputy President William Ruto’s camp within the ruling party.

Mariga is now set to face ODM candidate Imran Okoth and ANC’s Eluid Owalo among candidates in the mini-poll on November 7.